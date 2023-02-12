Dr Bharti Gore appointed member on Sahitya Akademi

Aurangabad: Dr Bharti Balbhimraj Gore, was appointed as member of State Hindi Sahitya Akademi. She is a professor and head of the Department of Hindi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The Akademi was restructured recently. Deputy Secretary of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department of the State Government Vilas Thorat issued the orders for Dr Gore’s appointment as a non-administrative member. She was also recently appointed as a member of the Mangement Council of Bamu.