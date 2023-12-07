Dr Bharati Gore on open university’s academic council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Bharati Balbhimraj Gore was nominated as a member of the Academic Council of Nashik-based Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).

She has been in the field of teaching and research in the Hindi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the past 15 years. Dr Bharati Gore is also a Management Council member of Bamu. Director of the Humanities Section of YCMOU Dr Pravin Ghodeswar made her appointment.