Dr Dandge elected president of Bamu Credit Society; Dr Shendge is new secretary

Aurangabad, April 3:

Dr Satish Dandge and Dr Sudhakar Shendge were elected president and secretary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Teachers Credit Cooperative Society (BAMUTCCS) respectively.

The election for the four posts of office-bearers for the period of seven years (from 2022- to 2027) was held last week. All of them were elected unopposed.

Dr Sachin Deshmukh was elected vice-president while Dr Chandrakant Kokate is the new treasurer of the Society. All the newly-elected office-bearers were felicitated.

Dr Satish Dandge said that the office-bearers were elected unopposed and put the trust in us again. “We will maintain that trust and transparency in the administration,” he added.