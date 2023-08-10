Dr Dasu Vaidya selected for M H Patil Memorial award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Dasu Vaidya, the head of the Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was selected for the ‘Educationist M H Patil Memorial Award.’

Dr Dasu who is also a noted poet and lyricist will receive the award in a programme to be held at Hindi Bhavan on August 20. The award has been instituted by Pune-based Amrendra Bhaskar Marathi Balkavi Sahitya Sanstha.