Dr Dasu Vaidya selected for M H Patil Memorial award
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2023 10:35 PM 2023-08-10T22:35:22+5:30 2023-08-10T22:35:22+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Dasu Vaidya, the head of the Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was selected for the ‘Educationist M H Patil Memorial Award.’
Dr Dasu who is also a noted poet and lyricist will receive the award in a programme to be held at Hindi Bhavan on August 20. The award has been instituted by Pune-based Amrendra Bhaskar Marathi Balkavi Sahitya Sanstha.