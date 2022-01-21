Dr Dayanand Motipawale is new civil surgeon

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The medical superintendent at Bhokardhan Rural Hospital, Dr Dayanand Motipawale, has been transferred as the new district civil surgeon and Dr Padmaja Kulkarni-Saraf has been transferred as the additional district civil surgeon of the District Rural Hospital (Aurangabad) today. It may be noted that the health administration has issued transfer orders of 35 officers of district civil surgeons rank on Friday.

The district civil surgeon Dr Sunder Kulkarni got retired recently. As a result, the additional charge was looked after by Dr Pradeep Kulkarni. Meanwhile, Dr Saraf, prior to her transfer to Jalna, has worked in the capacity of the additional district civil surgeon. Hence she has been transferred on request.

Meanwhile, the other transfers from the region are of Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke as the assistant director (medical) and Dr Sharadsingh Pardeshi as the medical superintendent of Kannad Rural Hospital.