Dr Deshmukh appointed Economics Dept head

Aurangabad: Dr Purushottam Vishnupant Deshmukh has been appointed head of the Economics Department of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment as the head. Dr Deshmukh completed Ph D in 2006. After working at several places, he joined Bamu as an assistant professor. A total of 30 students completed M Phil and 10 candidates did Ph D under his guidance so far. He also worked as coordinator of the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme, NSS programme officer, and directors of two study centres.