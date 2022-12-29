Dr Deshmukh appointed Economics Dept head
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-12-29T22:45:02+5:30 2022-12-29T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Purushottam Vishnupant Deshmukh has been appointed head of the Economics Department of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment as the head. Dr Deshmukh completed Ph D in 2006. After working at several places, he joined Bamu as an assistant professor. A total of 30 students completed M Phil and 10 candidates did Ph D under his guidance so far. He also worked as coordinator of the 'Earn and Learn' scheme, NSS programme officer, and directors of two study centres.