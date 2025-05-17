Dr. Dharurkar emphasizes skill development at BAMU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Modern technology must evolve from a nation’s historical and cultural roots, said former vice-chancellor Dr. V. L. Dharurkar at BAMU’s history department lecture on ‘On-Job Training and Skill Development’. Quoting Einstein, Radhakrishnan, and Gandhi, he stressed integrating ancient knowledge with modern skills. He emphasized the need for trained guides at heritage sites and the importance of museums in employment generation. Social sciences, he noted, are rich in practical applications. The session, chaired by Dr. Pushpa Gaikwad, concluded with a Q&A. Dr. Bina Sengar and others.