Dr Dicksheet is an inspiration for me and other doctors: Karad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

“ When I was practicing as a pediatric surgeon, I used to organise several camps, but when I used to read about the camp of Dr Sharadkumar Dicksheet in the newspapers. I felt that our work is very meager. Hence, I joined Lions Club and started assisting Dr Dicksheet in the camps. He was an inspiration for me and other doctors”, opined the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking as the chief guest for the conclusion function of the 46th Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana free plastic surgery camp at MGM Hospital on Saturday.

The guests of honour were Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda and Chancellor MGM University Ankushrao Kadam and the US surgeon Dr Raj Lala. Lions Club president Vijay Agrawal, project chief Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and the president of Aurangabad Chemist and Druggist Association Vinod Lohade were also present on the dais. Dr Karad and Darda felicitated Dr Raj Lala, Dr Lalita Lala, Dr Pravind Suryawanshi, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Dr Purushottam Darakh, Vittahl Bajaj, Prakash Rathi, Lions members, MGM doctors, nurses and staff for performing surgeries. In all, 298 surgeries were performed in the camp.

Karad further said, with respect to health sector, we all have to work hand in hand. We have better infrastructure in the medical sector. The Lions members and the citizens should give suggestions for the betterment of the health services in the city. As a minister of state for finance, he will try to resolve all the problems related to health and other fields for the development of the city.

Darda said that 46th free plastic surgery camp is the great achievement of Lions Club. When the camp was started, only two operations were performed at Cantonment hospital in the first camp. Today, technological advancement is more easily available, but it was very difficult to organise the camps at that time. Several old members of Lions club used to participate enthusiastically for the success of the camp.

Dr Lala thanked the Lions members and MGM staff for assisting him during the surgeries and said that they all are like the beads in a necklace and even if a single bead is vanish, the necklace is not complete.

Kadam said, MGM Hospital will be always available to assist during the camp.

Dr Suryawanshi informed about the proceedings during the camp and the procedure established for the effective implementation.

Club president Agrawal made an welcome speech. The master of ceremony were Ramesh Pokarna and Jaikumar Thanvi while Bhushan Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Kalyan Waghmare, Rajendra Lohiya, B S Rajpal, S M Agrawal, Deepa Bharuka, Rajesh Shukla, Kalyani Shukla, Sandeep Tathe, Mahesh Burhade, Vinod Agrawal, Rajkumar Tibdiwala and others took efforts for the success of the camp.