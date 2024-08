Dr Digamber Netke given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Digamber Netke was given a farewell in a programme at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on his retirement recently.

He worked for 30 years in Bamu on the different posts. When he was deputy registrar, he was elected director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU). Vice chancellor of Bamu Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the programme.