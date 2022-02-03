Dr Dole appointed Physics Dept director

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

Dr B N Dole was appointed director of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He is a professor in the department and took the charge of the post on February 1 for three years period. A total of five students completed Ph D under his guidance. He completed six research projects and he is in top place in the international AD Ranking from Marathwada. He took a lead to sign a memorandum of understanding with Greece for research and innovation. Dr Dole also working on the different committees.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment.