Dr Dole appointed Physics Dept director
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2022 10:30 PM2022-02-03T22:30:02+5:302022-02-03T22:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 3: Dr B N Dole was appointed director of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada ...
Aurangabad, Feb 3:
Dr B N Dole was appointed director of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He is a professor in the department and took the charge of the post on February 1 for three years period. A total of five students completed Ph D under his guidance. He completed six research projects and he is in top place in the international AD Ranking from Marathwada. He took a lead to sign a memorandum of understanding with Greece for research and innovation. Dr Dole also working on the different committees.
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment.Open in app