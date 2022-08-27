Dr F A Inamdar passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Dr Fakhrubaig Adambaig Inamdar, a retired professor of English and a resident of Jaisinghpura, died after a prolonged illness on Saturday evening.

He was 86 and survived by wife Dr Qudsia Inamdar (former Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women), two daughters Dr Nilofar and Dr Rubina, one son Raza Ali, daughter-in-law Nikhat and grandchildren. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Badi Masjid in Jaisinghpura at 10.30, am, on August 28 while burial will take place at Eidgah Qabrastan in Cantonment.

He was popularly known as Dr F A Inamdar and was hailing from Bijapur, Karnataka.

After working as a lecturer at Milind College for 17 years, he joined South Gujarat University (Surat) as Reader. Dr Inamdar retired from the university in 1997. He spent his academic years dedicated to literary work.

He wrote several books to his acclaim on critical studies of several literary authors in English. He will be remembered as kind and honourable and a great contributor to the world of English literature.