Dr Fulchand Salampure to be given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Fulchand Salampure, the former member of the Management Council (MC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be given farewell in a programme to be organised by different sports associations on August 10 on his retirement.

Convener Dr Rajesh Karpe and Gokul Tandale said that Dr Fulchand has worked as students council president, Senator and MC member. He is retiring as faculty on July 31 after 30 years of service at Pandit Nehru College and Sant Dnyaneshwar College. He won the gold medal in the All India University level Wrestling Competition in 1986. The college will give farewell on July 31. College principal Dr Shirish Pawar will preside over tomorrow's event.