Dr Gade and Dr Takalkar appointed for ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appointed Dr Yashwant Gade as chairman and Dr Anupam Takalkar as state convener for the Aao Gaon Chale project. This initiative aims to provide medical care to residents of five villages near the city.

For the past eight months, IMA doctors have been visiting these villages, conducting health checkups, distributing medicines, and providing eyeglasses. They also offer specialized tests like PFT, ECG, and bone density scans free of cost.

Dr Gade and Dr Takalkar were appointed by IMA state president Dr Dinesh Thackeray and secretary Dr Saurabh Sanjanwala in recognition of their dedication to the Aao Gaon Chale project. Dr Yogesh Lakkas has also been appointed as a member of the committee.