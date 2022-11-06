Dr Jaiswal as the state president of physicians association

Installation ceremony in MAPCON conference in Pune

Aurangabad:

Dr Surendra Jaiswal has been elected state president of Maharashtra Association of Physicians. His swearing-in and installation ceremony will be held in the State-level MAPCON conference of the physicians association to be held in Pune from November 11 to 13. Dr Jaiswal is the first Aurangabadkar who got the honor of being selected for this position.

More than 1500 experts from across the state will participate in this conference. Various seminars will be held for three days, subject experts from national and international levels will provide guidance on latest technology, treatment methods and critical care. Dr Jaiswal is the director of Ramakrishna Hospital at Hudco corner. The installation ceremony will be held on the last day of the Mapcon conference. His tenure as president will be for the next one year.