Dr Kalam laid foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ concept

Aurangabad:

“The progress of the country in the Defence field in recent times is stunning. Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Andul Kalam laid the foundation of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ concept in the defence sector,” said Kashinath Deodhar, chancellor nominated Management Council member and defence expert.

He was speaking in a programme organised by the Commerce Department and Rural Problem Research Centre of Dr Bababsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently.

Dean of Commerce and Management Science faculty Dr Walmik Sarwade, principal Dr Sarjerao Thombre, and convener Dr Vilas Epper were present. Department head Dr Syed Azharuddin presided over the ceremony.

Dr Deodhar explained the power of the country in the defence to maintain unity, integrity and sovereignty.

He also talked about modern weapons technology, missile, naval ships, and fighter jets.

Dr Azharuddin also spoke. Earlier, Dr Vilas Epper made an introductory speech. Dr Veena Humbe, Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi and others were present.