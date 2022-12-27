Dr Kalpana re-appointed Phy Edn Dept head

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2022 11:00 PM 2022-12-27T23:00:02+5:30 2022-12-27T23:00:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Dr Kalpana Zarikar was re-appointed head of the Physical Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Vice-chancellor ...

Dr Kalpana re-appointed Phy Edn Dept head

Aurangabad: Dr Kalpana Zarikar was re-appointed head of the Physical Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this appointment

for three years.

