Dr Karad and Jayant Patil clash over solar project

Floating project on Jayakwadi: BJP-NCP comes face-to-face

Aurangabad:

Three years have passed since the union minister of State for Finance and the then president of the Marathwada Statutory Development Board, Dr Bhagwat Karad submitted the proposal for a floating solar power project on the Jayakwadi dam. However, the project is yet to take shape. Now BJP and NCP are holding each other responsible. Dr Karad and NCP state president Jayant Patil have clashed over the issue.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jayant Patil said, I have not refused any project in Marathwada. union minister Karad should stop lying. He is making accusations to attract attention. Karad had written a letter regarding the floating solar panel project to the State government. In fact the proposal should have come from NTPC at the Central level. But Karad deliberately gave a letter to the State government. However, being a union minister, we took note of his letter and formed a committee. Therefore, the allegation that the project was delayed is wrong. Show me at least one document that I have refused, Patil said, challenging Karad.

Karad insists on the statement

Dr Karad said, joint secretary of water resources department RR Shukla had submitted a letter on April 26, 2022. Accordingly, the floating solar energy project at Jayakwadi was rejected. But on the suggestion of the ministry of new and renewable energy, the State water resources department has started considering the project again. He was the water resources minister in April. Now if the joint secretary's letter itself mentions that the project has been rejected as per the April 2022 letter, what else proof does Patil need.