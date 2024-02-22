Dr Karad commends work for empowering rural entrepreneurs

BYST and Bajaj Auto's decade-long partnership in empowering Maharashtra's Rural Entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, lauded the collaboration between Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and Bajaj Auto in empowering rural entrepreneurship in the state. His commendation came during a two-day event held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently.

The event commenced with an exposition where rural innovators, known as Grampreneurs, showcased their ventures, inspiring the youth to transition from job seekers to job creators. Over 150 entrepreneurs received guidance from BYST and Bajaj Auto mentors.

Highlighting the occasion was the recognition of exemplary rural MSME entrepreneurs from Maharashtra, supported by BYST and Bajaj Auto's youth entrepreneurship development programme. Launched in 2014, the programme aimed to create 30,000 young entrepreneurs and a mentor network across 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, founding and managing trustee, expressed gratitude to the Bajaj Group for their steadfast support in promoting youth entrepreneurship. CP Tripathi, Advisor, CSR, Bajaj Auto Ltd, underscored the importance of nurturing business acumen among the youth, aiming for exponential growth in the MSME ecosystem.

Agreement with educational institutes

Following the ceremony, BYST and Bajaj Auto inked a three-year cooperation agreement with various educational institutions in the city to further entrepreneurship development.