Dr Mokale gets project to research on advanced stage cancer medicine

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of Central Government approved a major research proposal of Rs 53 lakh to Dr Santosh Mokale, a professor from the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.

He submitted his proposal titled ‘Targeting KRAS Mutant with a Covalent G12C specific Inhibitor: Design, Synthesis and Anticancer Screening of KRASG12C Inhibitor of KRAS Mutant Cancers.

Dr Mokale will do research on advanced-stage cancer medicines in Rs 53 lakh project which was approved under Empowerment and Equity Opportunities for Excellence in Science (EMEQ).

He will purchase different equipment, software and other materials required for the research and it would be useful for the young researchers of Marathwada.

Talking to this newspaper, Dr Mokale said that he would carry out research for three years. He said that various experiments would be done for drug discovery.

Earlier too, he received a young scientist project of DST.

Chairman of the college’s education society, principal teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated Dr Mokale on receiving the research project.