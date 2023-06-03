Dr Muna gets 3rd AIR in INI-SS exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shaikh Muna Afrooz Moizuddin secured All Indian Rank (AIR) third in the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI-SS) conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The test was held on April 29, 2023, for admission to the Super Speciality courses. The result was declared recently. With AIR third, she is now eligible to get admission to M.Ch-Gastro Intestinal -Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Surgery (GI-HPB) at AIIMS. Only seven seats are available at AIIMS for the course.

Perhaps, she is the first Muslim woman surgeon in India to study MCh-GI-HPB.Talking to this newspaper, Dr Muna said that in 2020, she completed her MS in General Surgery from Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai and served as an Associate Professor in this college. She finished her MBBS at the Government Medical College of the city in 2017.

She become a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, United Kingdom after securing 10th AIR in minimal invasive surgery Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) in 2021.

Dr Muna has currently licenced to practise medicine in India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. She coaches Indian and international medical graduates to succeed in the MRCS examination. In a word to the youth, Dr Muna says that perseverance and determination are the keys to success.