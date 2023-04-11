Dr Mustajeeb Khan appointed head of English Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Mustajeeb Ahmed Khan has been appointed head of the Department of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He has 30 years experience of in teaching and research. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made the appointment as head of the English Department to Mustajeeb who has worked as director of the Foreign Students Cell and Students Development Board. He also held the responsibility as director of UGC- Human Resource Development Centre of the university.

