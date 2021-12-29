Dr Narayansingh Hazari no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2021 09:11 PM2021-12-29T21:11:11+5:302021-12-29T21:11:11+5:30
Dr Narayansingh Kanshiramsingh Hazari (85, Samarthnagar) passed away on Wednesday. He is survived by wife Dr Sushila Hazari, a son, daughter-in-law, three daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Dr Ajit Hazari, UK based plastic surgeon Anita, Neelima and Anjali. All his children lent shoulder to funeral pyre giving a message of equality to the society. The last rites were performed at Pushpanagari crematorium.