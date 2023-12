Dr Neeta Pandharipande’s book to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A book ‘Anandi Jagnyachya Vatewar’ written by Dr Neeta Vijay Pandharipande will be released in a programme to be held at Anand Auditorium of MIT, at 4 pm, on December 8.

The book of Dr Neeta who is a Hindi-Marathi writer, is based on life skills and personality development.

Justice and veteran litterateur Narendra Chapalgaonkar (former judge, High Court) will release the book.

Veteran critic Dr Sudhir Rasal, Dr Y A Kawde (president, G S Mandal), former Principal Dr Bhagwat Katare and publisher Manisha Kokil will grace the event.