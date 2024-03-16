Dr Nirmala appointed director of Women’s Study Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Nirmala Jadhav has been appointed director of Tarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made her appointment. Dr Jadhav who took the charge from Dr Nandita Patil recently. She has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 14 years. She was appointed the director of the centre for the fourth time. Dr Ashwini More and Dr Savita Bahirat were also present.