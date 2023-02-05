Dr Pankaja given additional charge of Pre-IAS Training Centre director
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2023 10:55 PM 2023-02-05T22:55:02+5:30 2023-02-05T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Dr Pankaja Madhav Waghmare, head of the Sanskrit Department of the Government College of Arts and Science was given additional charge of the Pre-IAS Training Centre director which is located in the college premises.
The post fell vacant when director Dr Satish Deshpande was appointed member of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). She took the charge from Dr Deshpande recently.