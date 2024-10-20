Dr Pathrikar elected working president of employees federation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Kailas Sandu Pathrikar, the president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Non-teaching Employees union was elected State working president of Maharashtra University Employees Federation.

A meeting of the executive body of the State University Employees Federation was held at Gondwana University on Friday. Dr Pathrikar was elected State working president of the federation.

State president of the union Ajay Deshmukh chaired the meeting. Dr Pathrikar has been active in the union since 1996. He is also the director of the Extra Mural Board and incharge of the General Administration Department.