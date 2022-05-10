Dr Patil’s research paper selected for Spain’s Conference

Aurangabad, May 10:

The International Shaw Society (ISS) selected a research paper by Dr Vishnu Patil from Deogiri College for the conference on ‘Bernard Shaw in Europe’ to be held at Caceres, Spain between May 25 to 27.

Dr Patil will also get 1500 US dollars as a travel grant for participation in the conference. Bob Gains, the ISS president and Professor Emeritus of Auburn University Montgomery issued the letter to him last week.