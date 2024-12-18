Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi becomes youngest ASI president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi has assumed charge as the youngest-ever president of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI). He took office during ASI's annual conference held recently in Agra, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s 85-year history.

The ASI, India’s premier organisation for surgeons, connects 38,000 members nationwide and provides advanced surgical training. Headquartered in Chennai, it plays a crucial role in promoting surgical excellence and innovation. Dr. Suryawanshi is known for introducing advanced laparoscopic and liver transplant surgeries in the Marathwada region. He has worked extensively to make modern healthcare accessible to the underprivileged. In 2018, he was elected to ASI’s Executive Committee with the highest votes in the country. He also served as the youngest president of ASI’s Maharashtra State Chapter. His contributions to research and quality enhancement have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally. He will also represent ASI in international forums and contribute to healthcare policymaking with countries like Japan, the USA, the UK, and Sri Lanka. MGM vice-president Dr. P.M. Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra and the Department of Surgery congratulated Dr. Suryawanshi and extended their best wishes for his tenure.

Dr. Suryawanshi’s Contributions

Introduced advanced laparoscopic and liver transplant surgeries in Marathwada.

Performed over 10,000 surgeries and treated 25,000 patients.

Youngest president of ASI Maharashtra State Chapter.

Recognised for research and quality enhancement at national and international levels.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to work at the national level through the Association of Surgeons of India. During my one-year tenure, I will organise workshops to enhance the skills of surgeons and digitise ASI to ensure its services and initiatives reach more surgeons. I will work to bring the world’s most advanced medical technologies to India’s underprivileged patients. Additionally, I will strive to provide high-quality medical services to every section of society through the organisation," said Dr. Pravin Suryawanshi, President, Association of Surgeons of India.