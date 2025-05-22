Dr Pushpa appointed director of Women’s Study Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, a professor from the Department of History and Ancient Indian Culture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was appointed as the director of Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment. She has been working in the History Department for the past 28 years. A total of 30 students completed M Phil and six students Ph D under her guidance. She is also the presiding officer of the University Vishakha Samit. Dr Pusha was the director of the School of Liberal Art and head of the History Department (twice).