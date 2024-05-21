Dr Rafiq Zakaria College students excel in HSC result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women achieved outstanding performance in HSC results. The passing percentage of the Science faculty is 92.80 pc and Arts faculty is 84.37 pc respectively.

The top scorers are Syeda Iram Fatima (87pc), Shaikh Safura Ahmad (81.17 pc ), Pathan Umme Kulsum (79.50 pc), Ayesha Kauser Sheeraj Ali (79.17) all from Science faculty, Umme Tayyeba (89.83 pc), Shaikh Haniya (84.83 pc) and Javeriya Fatema (84.50 pc) are from Arts faculty.

A total of 26 students passed in distinction and the overall passing percentage is 89.46 pc. Chairman of MATE Farhat Jamal, trustee adv Suhel Nathani and college Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui appreciated the students and faculty for their relentless efforts.