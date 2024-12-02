Dr Rajsharan Shahi elected ABVP national president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rajsharan Shahi was elected national president of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 70th national convention held at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh between November 22 and 24.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, ABVP city office-bearers said that 24 representatives from Marathwada and Khandesh attended the national convention.

Industrialist Shridhar Wembu inaugurated the convention while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented Prof Yashwantrao Kelkar Yuva award to Deepesh Nair from Thane. Dr Virendra Singh Solanki was elected Mahamantri of ABVP.

Various resolutions were discussed and approved in the convention. The resolution included the Government should take the initiative to maintain peace in Manipur, declining quality in education institutions, raising fees illegally in educational institutes and providing organic food in colleges.

ABVP General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said that the membership of Parishad crossed the 55 lakh mark for the year 2023-24. Deogiri Pradeshmantri Vaibhavi Dhivre said that ABVP would conduct a survey in educational institutions regarding the increasing absence of students in colleges across Marathwada.