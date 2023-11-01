Dr Ram Chavan appointed principal of Model College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ramrao Janardhan Chavan was appointed principal of Model College (Ghansaungi) run by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The University Grants Commission granted funding for starting the Model College at Ghansaungi in Jalna district in 2011.

Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole appointed Dr Ramrao Chavan as principal of the college. Dr Chavan who took charge from Dr Satish Dandge on Wednesday, has been working in the Zoology Department of Bamu for the past 15 years. He worked as director of the National Service Scheme, Senator and director of Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre during this period.