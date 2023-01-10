Dr Ramesh Rohiwal as president of State Federation of ENT surgeons

Aurangabad: Senior Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist and surgeon Dr Ramesh Rohiwal has been elected as the president of Maharashtra State Federation of ENT surgeons. The FMSB i.e. Federation of Maharashtra branches of ENT surgeons is the apex organization of various ENT associations in the state, said Aurangabad branch secretary Ritesh Bhagyawant and president Dr Shrikant Savji. Dr Rohiwal is one of the senior ENT surgeons in the state. In January 1985, he started working as an ENT specialist at Aurangabad. He is known as the first generation ENT specialist in Marathwada and has been organising conferences and workshops to convey the knowledge in the field of ENT to a maximum number of doctors and students.