Dr Rathi appointed as Divisional director of YCMOU

Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar: Dr Nandkumar Satyanarayan Rathi was appointed as Director of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU). He took the charge of the post recently.

In-charge Registrar and Finance Officer, Govind Katlakute, handed over the appointment letter to Dr Rathi who previously worked as the Principal of Gandhi College, Kada. Dr Rathi worked at JES College (Jalna) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

While working at Bamu, Dr Rathi held important positions such as Finance and Accounts Officer, Controller of Examinations, Registrar and Member of the Management Council. He has published more than 70 research papers and written 13 books. A total of 17 students have completed M.Phil and 18 PhD degrees under his guidance.