Dr Rathod invited to SAARC literary meet

Renowned litterateur and Sahitya Academy Yuva award recipient Dr Vira Rathod has been invited to the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) International Literature Festival. The festival has been organised online by SAARC International Writers and Literature Foundation and Bhartiya Sahitya Academy between November 6 and 9. Litterateurs from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Srilanka, Thailand and other countries will participate and present their papers at the festival. Dr Rathod will recite his poems.