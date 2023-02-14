Dr Sadhana Narayan Jaybhaye awarded

Aurangabad: Dr Sadhana Narayan Jaybhaye received the Shrimati Indumati Vishwanath Sonavani gold medal at the 22nd Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) convocation in Nashik for ranking first in MD Geriatrics in 2022. The award was presented by Girish Mahajan, State medical education minister, along with MUHS vice-chancellor Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, special invitee Dr Bhushan Patwardhan and MUHS officials. The department of geriatrics at Government Medical College and Hospital is the first in the state to offer postgraduate programmes in geriatrics, including MD, fellowship and PhD. A regional geriatrics centre is also proposed to be set up this year at the government hospital.