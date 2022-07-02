Dr Sambhalkar appointed Annabhau Sathe Study Centre director
Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar was appointed director of Shahir Annabhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
Dr Sambhalkar is a director of the Students Development Department. He is known as the scholar of Phule, Shahu, Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar and Annabhau Sathe literature. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment.