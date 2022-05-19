Dr Sarwade’s autobiography ‘Bhook’ released

Aurangabad, May 19:

Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari released an autobiography ‘Bhook’ in a programme released in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The book is the autobiography of Dr Walmik Sarwade, the dean of the Commerce and Management Science faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Founder of Bhartiya Dalit Panther and veteran litterateur J V Pawar was the chief guest. Speaking at the programme, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Swami Vivekanand were determined to eliminate castes, but, now people feel the pride in their caste.

“There will be no problem in the country if the thoughts from Dr Ambedkar’s books are practised,” he hoped. Koshyari said that caste is the main hurdle in the development of the country. J V Pawar also spoke. Dr Sarwade made an introductory speech.