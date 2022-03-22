Dr Satish Upadhyay honoured with Varahmihir Jyotish Award

Aurangabad, March 22:

Dr Satish Upadhyay, a prominent astrologer from the city was honoured with ‘Varahmihir Jyotish Award, Astrological Life Time Achievement Award, US Global Excellence Award and Certified Astrology Proficiency’ in ‘Sanatan Dharm and Astrological Conclave-2022 organised in Nagpur on Sunday.

American branch of Astrological International Jyotish Mahasangh held the programme in Nagpur. Founder director of the branch Divya Hari Pillai and Pradeep Kumar and Dr Diwakarn Kattapattu hosted the event.

Dr Satish who is an expert in Vastu and Jyotishshastra was the chief guest of the programme and he was honoured with the awards. More than 300 astrologers from India and abroad were present.