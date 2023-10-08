Dr Shevtekar on sub-committee of cultural policy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government appointed Dr Jayant Shevtekar member of the sub-committee of Dance to review Maharashtra State Cultural Policy 2010 for its implementation.

Dr Jayant Shevtekar is a former head of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He is already working on Sangeet Natak Akademi of the Central Government. He has worked as a member of the advisory committee of the Research and Publication Department for five years. Dr Shevtekar was a member of the Drama Censor Board for three years. He is also a member of the non-governmental committee for dance subjects in National Education Policy (NEP)2020.