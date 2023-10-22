Dr Swaminathan true role model for all of us: Dr Mayande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “After Independence, India was facing daunting challenges. Food security was one of the most pressing among them. It was because of the untiring efforts of the eminent agro-scientist Dr M S Swaminathan that the country achieved food security.

He is the true role model for all of us,” said Dr V M Mayande, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University.

He was speaking in a special seminar organised jointly by MGM University’s Institute of Biosciences and Technology and MGM Institute of Agriculture, Gandheli to celebrate the contribution of Dr Swaminathan to India’s agricultural growth story. He said, “Through the integrated efforts of the scientists, farmers, officials and political leaders the Green Revolution could happen in our country.

Dr Vilas Sapkal (Vice-Chancellor, MGM University), Dr M Vasundhara, Vijayanna Borade, senior economist Dr H M Desarda, progressive farmer Dadasaheb Shinde and others participated in the seminar. Ankushrao Kadam (Chancellor, MGM University), director A S Khemnar, Dr K A Dhapke and others were present on the occasion.