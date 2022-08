Dr Syed Farhanuddin passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Dr Syed Farhanuddin, a resident of Buddhilane, passed away on Friday. He leaves behind wife, one daughter and one son.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid in the evening and burial took place at the graveyard adjacent to Jama Masjid. He was working as an assistant professor in a private management college.