Dr Tegumpure elected treasurer on MAP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Maruti Tegumpura was elected treasurer of Marathi Arthashstra Parishad (MAP) unopposed in the 46th national convention of MAP held at Waghire College, Saswad, Pune, last week. After the convention, a general body meeting was held to elect the new office-bearers through direct election. Dr Tegumpure was elected for three years unopposed. He is head of the Economics Department of Godavari College, Ambad, Jalna while four students completed Ph D under his guidance. He published 55 research papers on national and international and has written eight books including Adivasi Vikas and Avastav, Globalisation and India, Amhi Ladlo-Amhi Ghadlo.’