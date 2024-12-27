Dr. Vijaya Musande takes charge as First Female Principal of MGM JNEC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prof. Dr. Vijaya Musande has become the first female Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) under Mahatma Gandhi Mission University on Friday.

Dr. Musande, an alumna of JNEC’s 1995 Computer Engineering batch, started her career as an Assistant Professor at the college in 1996. Over the past three decades, she has served as Head of Department and vice-principal, inspiring many with her journey from student to Principal. She has actively contributed to academics as a Senate Member at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and has earned accolades, including the "Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Outstanding Engineers Award." Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Musande reaffirmed her dedication to prioritizing student welfare and strengthening the institution's reputation.