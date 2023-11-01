Dr Vilas Wangikar honoured with Maria Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Senior Ophthalmologist from the city Dr Vilas Wangikar was honoured with D L Maria Award for his excellent work in the field of eye health. The Award was instituted by the Maharashtra Ophthalmologist Society.

Dr Wangikar who has done remarkable work in the field of Ophthalmology and has taken the initiative in starting various courses in the Government Medical College was presented this award in the workshop of Maharashtra Ophthalmologist Association held in Kolhapur.

He has also been selected by the Governor as a member of the Management Council of the University of Health Sciences. He also made efforts to reach the grassroots level of eye health care.