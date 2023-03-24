Dr VN Ingle to be felicitated on April 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former head of department of Government Medical College and Hospital and pediatrician Dr VN Ingle will be felicitated on April 23 at 10 am at Hotel Sayaji (Wakad) on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Pune. Gaurav Granth will be published on this occasion. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, neonatologist and UNICEF consultant Dr Simin F Irani will be present, informed VN Ingle felicitation committee.