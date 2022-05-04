Dr Yeole acting VC of agriculture university

Aurangabad, May 4:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth at Parbhani, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday. Dr Yeole will take over the charge on Saturday, the officials said.