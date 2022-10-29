Drainage DPR of Satara-Deolai increases by Rs 55 crore

Aurangabad: The twin villages Satara-Deolai merged into the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) seven years ago. The detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the AMC to lay a drainage pipeline network in these newly extended areas remained a paper tiger for the last three years. Meanwhile, a shocking fact has come to light that the cost of the DPR has been escalated by Rs 55 crore. It is now feared that the cost of the project is likely to escalate further if the state government delays approving the increased DPR on priority.

The DPR prepared by AMC three years ago was valuing Rs 220 crore. It was sent to the state's Urban Development Department (UDD) for approval, but UDD directed to seek technical approval for the DPR from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and resubmit it. Hence the AMC contacted the MJP officials, who then reviewed it and pinpointed a few shortcomings in the DPR. The pin-pointed errors were rectified and the DPR of Rs 232 crore was submitted to the state government. However, the state machinery also detected some errors and sent back the DPR. The cost of DPR escalated to Rs 254 crore after making the corrections. However, it was a setback to AMC when the state government after going through the revised DPR showed an inability in providing the funds. Instead, the AMC was suggested to forward the DPR to the Central Government for its inclusion in the second phase of the AMRUT Mission.

The price of the revised DPR goes up

For the inclusion of drainage DPR in the AMRUT 2.0 Mission, the AMC was told to obtain technical approval from MJP. The MJP again made some corrections to it while granting technical approval. Hence, the cost of the revised DPR reached Rs 275 crore. The revised DPR will be sent to the Central Government for its approval soon.