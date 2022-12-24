Dream of $ 5 trillion to turn into reality surely: Dr Karad

Aurangabad: “ Economic condition across the world has shaken because of the Covid outbreak. Indian economy will take a new leap and will turn the dream of $ 5 trillion economy into reality surely, once it comes out crisis,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the three-day 73rd All India Commerce Conference on ‘India’s March towards $ 5 Trillion Economy 2024’ organised by the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

ICA vice-president Manas Pande presided over the function. CMD of Bagla Group of Industries Rishi Bagla was the chief guest. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath,

registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, commerce expert Sitaram Agrawal, Principal Babangrao Tayade, Principal T S Shivare, Ramesh Mangal, new ICA president Dr Walmik Sarwade were the guests of honour.

Pushpendra Mishra, treasurer Naval Kishor, conference coordinator Dr Syed Azharuddin, and Gajanan Sanap were also present.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the Indian economy would be in third place in the world with a $ 5 trillion capacity in the coming days.

“As per the instructions of Prime Minister, a three-point formula-- ‘Economic Safety, Economic Literacy and Digital Transaction.’ New bank accounts of around 47.40 crore people were opened at zero balance in ‘Jan Dhan Yojana.’ Free ration distribution throughout the country will make India ‘ a hunger-free country,” he said.

Dr Karad said that the discussions and thinking done at the commerce conference would guide the Indian economy.

Sitaram Agrawal said that the if we consider the $5 trillion Indian economy in 2024, but cannot judge what would be the social condition in the country at that time.

Manas Pande also spoke. Dr Syed Azharuddin conducted the proceedings while Naval Kishor proposed a vote of thanks.

Rishi Bagla said that if we want to make our country an economic superpower, we should move forward with the thought of ‘nation first.