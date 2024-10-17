Driver dozing off leads to tempo collapse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tempo carrying foam cushions fell from an iron bridge near Mahaveer Chowk, at midnight on Wednesday after the

driver was dozing off.

However, the driver had a narrow escape as his tempo was stuck in an iron angle of a banner of the bridge. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the driver to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to details, the tempo (MP-04-GH-2274) was carrying a foam cushion at 2.15 am towards Waluj from the city on Wednesday.

As soon as the tempo crossed Mahavir Chowk, the driver lost control of the steering of the vehicle and fell from the iron bridge. The grill of the tempo got stuck at the iron angle of the banner. Due to this, it could not dash below the bridge. Police inspector of Cantonment Police Station Dilip Thakur and PSI Vikas Khatke who were returning from bandobast duty of Karnapura rushed towards the spot.

Driver saved

There was a loud noise after the tempo fell from the bridge. The driver was panicked. His life was saved after Tempo was stuck in an iron angle of the bridge. Police officers with the help of locals picked him up. PSI Vikas Khatke said that the tempo fell as the driver was dozing off.